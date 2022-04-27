Doncaster Half Marathon 2022 plans revealed with up to 1,500 runners expected

The Half Marathon is planned to return on June 12, 2022, after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With its return, there will be a couple of route changes to the half marathon, including a start and finish at the cycle track at the Dome.

From the Dome, the route will then head into Bessacarr in a new and fresh twist, before heading into Rossington again to run over the original half marathon start line.

The public are encouraged to come and support the runners and their loved ones in this years Doncaster Half Marathon.

In a brilliant opportunity for spectators and loved ones to cheers the runners on, the final kilometre of the marathon will take place on the UCI Cycle Track.

In its highly anticipated return, 1,000 to 1,500 runners are expected for the Doncaster Half Marathon and anyone in the area is encouraged to come out and cheers for the runners who embark on their 13.1 mile journey.

First Buses have allowed the marathon to use one of their buses as a sweep vehicle, which will take volunteers across the course to the Marshall points.

The planned route for the return of the Doncaster Half Marathon 2022.

They will also be hosting an aid station in which you can see your name in lights as part of their own fundraising.

This year, the Half Marathon has three charities – Firefly, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, and Club Doncaster. If you wish to run for one of these charities, you can head to the marathon website.

One of the event organisers describes this year’s Half Marathon as feeling like “our first all over again because of the new route”.