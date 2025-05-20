UK's premier Adam Ant tribute show coming to Doncaster

A show described as the UK’s premier tribute to Adam Ant and Adam and The Ants is coming to Doncaster.

Antflavour, formed in 2005 by Simon Crickmer-Clarke, will appear at the Hallcross in Doncaster city centre on June 14.

Between 2005 and 2015, Antflavour performed all across the UK, appeared on BBC1 series Don't Tell The Bride, featured on Bill Bailey's BBC Radio 2 show and appeared on Sky TV's ' Maddie's Got Talent’

Antflavour have also performed live with ex-members of Adam And The Ants Marco Pirroni and Terry Lee Miall and have recieved recognition from Adam Ant himself.

After a five year hiatus, Antflavour are back, performing as Adam Ant as he is now, performing all the hits and various favourites from every era of Adam Ant's career.

Fans can expect hits such as Prince Charming, Antmusic, Stand and Deliver and Goody Two Shoes.

Tickets for the show are available to purchase HERE