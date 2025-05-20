UK's premier Adam Ant tribute show coming to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 20th May 2025, 12:08 BST
A show described as the UK’s premier tribute to Adam Ant and Adam and The Ants is coming to Doncaster.

Antflavour, formed in 2005 by Simon Crickmer-Clarke, will appear at the Hallcross in Doncaster city centre on June 14.

Between 2005 and 2015, Antflavour performed all across the UK, appeared on BBC1 series Don't Tell The Bride, featured on Bill Bailey's BBC Radio 2 show and appeared on Sky TV's ' Maddie's Got Talent’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Antflavour have also performed live with ex-members of Adam And The Ants Marco Pirroni and Terry Lee Miall and have recieved recognition from Adam Ant himself.

Adam Ant tribute show Antflavour is coming to Doncasterplaceholder image
Adam Ant tribute show Antflavour is coming to Doncaster

After a five year hiatus, Antflavour are back, performing as Adam Ant as he is now, performing all the hits and various favourites from every era of Adam Ant's career.

Fans can expect hits such as Prince Charming, Antmusic, Stand and Deliver and Goody Two Shoes.

Tickets for the show are available to purchase HERE

Related topics:Adam AntDoncasterBill BaileyBBC Radio 2
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice