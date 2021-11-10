Headlining are Sam Fender (Friday), Kasabian (Saturday), and Madness (Sunday), plus many more acts are unveiled including The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Declan McKenna, Sigrid, Becky Hill, Reverend and The Makers, Little Man Tate, Shed Seven, Self Esteem, The Coral, Sports Team, Inhaler, The Snuts, Jade Bird, Sam Ryder, Yard Act, Lottery Winners, Coach Party, Kynsy, Do Nothing, Working Men’s Club, Just Mustard, Swim School, Pixey, Everly Pregnant Brothers and more.

Over five stages of music, art, performance, a soon to be announced comedy lineup, family friendly area and a genre-spanning lineup of the internationally acclaimed to grass roots talent, 2022 will mark the 13th edition of Sheffield’s Biggest Party.

Alongside this first wave lineup announcement, Tramlines also reveals that day tickets will go on sale on Friday 12th November at midday. Seventy five per cent of weekend tickets have already sold so only a very limited number remain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasabian

Day tickets for Tramlines are priced from £50 and Weekend tickets at £130 (both plus booking fees) and can be purchased alongside VIP ticket options from www.tramlines.org.uk. Sign up for ticket alerts here: https://bit.ly/TL22SignUp.

Tramlines 2022 takes place following an exceptional event in 2021 where the festival took place as part of the Government’s Event Research Programme.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines Operations Director said: “After the amazing spirit that everyone brought to Tramlines 2021 and how the team delivered an amazing festival in challenging times, we’re all back working hard to make 2022 better than ever. I honestly can’t wait to be back in the park and having a blast with Sheffield again.

Madness

“There are so many great bands on the 2022 lineup. Those I’m really looking forward to catching are Sigrid, Kasabian, The Coral, Orla Gartland and James, and there’s some great Sheffield artists that I’ve been looking forward to seeing for a while too, the amazing Self Esteem, the return of Little Man Tate and our friends, Reverend and The Makers to name a few.

“Then to finish off the party, Madness will be sending everyone dancing back to their house…Tramlines 2022 is gonna go off.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.