Sheffield comic music icons Everly Pregnant Brothers dare to play Doncaster date

The Everly Pregnant Brothers are coming to Doncaster.

The ukulele band, best known for remakes of popular songs with a distinctly Sheffield and South Yorkshire twist, have announced a date at Doncaster’s Parklands Sports and Social Club next year.

The band, which features legendary Sheffield artist Pete McKee, are Sheffield icons, having recorded a string of comical songs about the city, including odes to popular city table condiment Henderson’s Relish (with a reworked version of Coldplay’s Yellow called Hendo’s) and Oyl Int Ruwad, a tribute to the city’s famous Hole In The Road landmark and which is based on the Waterboys’ Whole Of The Moon.

Other colourful classics include No Oven, No Pie, a northern reworking of Bob Marley’s No Woman, No Cry, Get Mucky, a ribald take on Daft Punk’s Get Lucky and Dun’t Tha ‘ Want Me Baby, a reworking of the Human League’s Don’t You Want Me.

The band also recorded a song called Me Chip Pan’s On Fire, a rehashing of Kings of Leon’s Sex On Fire, which was released in conjunction with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to spell out the dangers of using chip pans.

The group also poke fun at South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster in their songs, as well as West Yorkshire rivals Leeds and have played a number of huge sell-out shows in Sheffield where they are regarded as music legends.