Tickhill Music Society September concert review

The acoustic of the church suits a jazz band just as well as it suits an organ.

On this occasion the guests were the members of the Youth Jazz Orchestra, which has a line-up of 27 teenage musicians, ably trained and directed by Mike Brown, who also played principal trumpet.

Over the course of the evening the band ran through 16 numbers, some familiar, like Night Train and Lullaby of Birdland, and some not so familiar.

Doncaster Youth Jazz Band

All were played enthusiastically and skilfully, with individual members taking the solo parts and improvising in a sophisticated and typical jazz fashion.

If you had been listening outside the door, you would never have guessed that you were listening to youngsters.

Those members of the audience who were accustomed to listening to string quartets in respectful silence were soon persuaded by the jazz enthusiasts to applaud spontaneously instead of reserving their applause to the end of each piece.

As a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth and the new King Charles, the evening finished with an instrumental version of God Save the King.

Review by Adrian Hattrell.

*Tickhill Music Society presents live music performed by professional musicians in a welcoming environment for the benefit of the people of Tickhill and surrounding area.