Two bestselling thriller authors to give talk at Waterstones Doncaster

Both women have a connection to Doncaster.

Until recently, Nell worked for Doncaster Council as a teacher of the deaf, supporting students in the specialist provision for deaf and hearing impaired students at Outwood Academy Danum.

Penny is born and bred Doncaster who grew up in Bessacarr and went to what was then called Danum Comprehensive.

Nell Pattison and Penny Batchelor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although she moved away for university and work she regularly comes back to Doncaster to visit her parents and brother and his family who still live in the area.

Waterstones describes Friends Don’t Lie as a ‘new addictive, compelling and immersive thriller from Nell Pattison, with enough dark twists to give you whiplash...Fans of Ruth

Ware and Lisa Jewell will be hooked.’

Nell has written four previous novels, including the Silent series (The Silent House, Silent Night and The Silent Suspect) featuring British Sign Language interpreter Paige

Northwood, and the standalone psychological thriller, Hide.

Her debut novel, The Silent House, was a USA Today bestseller and has been optioned for television.

Her New Best Friend is Penny’s latest psychological thriller, released last year.

Lovereading.co.uk called it ‘a white-knuckle tense thriller that has more twists than a Simone Biles gymnastics routine.’

Her debut novel My Perfect Sister was longlisted for the The Guardian’s Not The Booker Prize 2020 and was a Waitrose Weekend pick.

Penny co-runs the #KeepFestivalsHybrid campaign urging literary festivals to offer an online element to increase accessibility, and also co-founded the ADCI Literary Prize, see:

*Tickets cost £5 admission only (£4 with a Waterstones Plus Card) or £11 for a ticket which includes a copy of Friends Don’t Lie.

Both authors’ backlists will also be available to buy and can be personally signed by the author on the night if requested.

Either buy your ticket in store or book online via the website here: https://www.waterstones.com/events/an-evening-with-nell-pattison-and-penny-batchelor/doncaster