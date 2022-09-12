TFest: Doncaster music festival to go ahead with God Save The King tribute

TFest will take place in Bawtry this weekend, featuring the likes of Louisa Johnson, Scouting For Girls and Judge Jules.

And bosses have confirmed that the festival will include a tribute to Her Majesty, two days ahead of her state funeral in London.

A spokesman said: “The TFest team would like to send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time.

"TFest Music Festival, planned for Saturday 17 September, will be going ahead as planned at 11am.

"Over the last few days, in anticipation of the funeral date, we have made a few alterations to our main stage lineup running order to now include a tribute to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We also plan to hold a two minute silence across both stages and play the national anthem as a mark of respect.

"We hope you will all join us to respect our Majesty and this momentous time of history.

"A full running order will be published as soon as possible to allow you to make plans.

"We look forward to seeing you on Saturday.”

The popular music festival will take place at Bawtry Sports Ground and will include appearances from X-Factor winner Louisa Johnson and She’s So Lovely hitmakers Scouting For Girls as well as superstar DJ Judge Jules.