TFest final line-up: Louisa Johnson, Judge Jules and Scouting For Girls all set for Doncaster show

A host of acts will take to the stage at Bawtry Sports Ground on September 17 with others confirmed for the bill including Twist and Pulse, Little Fix, Alfie Sheard and NME.

The entertainment continues with Ryan Taylor, Laura Kelly as well as a kids’ disco and Disney singalong.

Elsewhere, there will be performances from Oaces, Desperate Journalist and Himalayas.

Scouting For Girls, Louisa Johnson and Judge Jules will all perform at TFest.

The bill will be completed by The Outcharms, Certificate X, Andrew Victor Wood, Hearing Colour, Last Of The Wonder Kids, Shade and The Feds.

The Ian West School of Rock featuring Freightdogs, Lapringers and Darcy Cousins will also perform.

There will be entertainment across two stages as well as bars, food and other attractions throughout the day.