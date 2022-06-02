Jez is known primarily for his compositions dealing with daily life in North-East England.

He has been involved with many collaborations over the years, notably with his own band The Bad Pennies and also with singer songwriter Steve Tilston, with Bob Fox, Benny Graham and Billy Mitchell in The Pitman Poets and as part of the BBC Radio 2 Radio Ballads documentary series.

Jez Lowe is due to perform in Doncaster next week

Jez is also a published author, his book The Dillen Doll including many references to traditional North East of England folk songs.

Jez Lowe will be appearing at the Roots Club in his most familiar guise, as a solo performer, on Friday, June 10, doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.

Tickets: £12 (advance) £14 on the door (half price for students).