Prepare for a night of giggles when Cast Comedy Club brings three top stand-ups to Doncaster

Barbara Nice was described by the Free Press’s sister newspaper, The Scotsman, as ‘hilarious as it is possible to get' , while The Times said she is 'A hybrid between Victoria Wood and Mrs Merton'.

Her back catalogue includes the creation of Janice Connolly, star of That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights, Britain’s Got Talent, Coronation Street, Dead Man Weds, Max & Paddy's Road To Nowhere and her own Radio 2 show.

No audience is too rowdy for her to handle - she's already raised five teenagers. She believes in bargains, Take a Break magazine, and getting the most from life.

Janice Connolly as Barbara Nice

This well observed comedy character is so likeable that she draws even the most cynical of audiences and takes them along for a ride.

Dan Nightingale is the creator of the smash hit podcast ‘Have A Word’, and he will be performing a preview of his forthcoming UK tour.

A regular headline act call over the country and beyond from John Bishop’s Only Joking, he was voted Best Comic at the North West Comedy Awards and has been described as ‘exciting and imaginative’ by Edinburgh Evening News.

Craig Deeley

Craig Deeley is a former finalist in Channel 4′s ‘So You Think You’re Funny’ competition.

Brazen Brummie Craig has a natural manner on stage whilst proffering hilariously barbed observational material delivered with a self-effacing charm that is guaranteed to tickle even the most mirthless of ribs.

The evening starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £13.50, phone 01302 303 959.

