Doncaster TV star turned down chance to be in viral Winnie the Pooh slasher movie

Actress, Steph’s Packed Lunch star and playboy model Chrissie Wunnah has revealed that she was originally cast in the globally trending ‘Winnie the Pooh-Bloody & Honey’ horror movie with her daughter Ruby Wunna, yet pulled out of the film due to being scheduled on a different project overseas.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 2:44 pm

AA Milne’s original “Winnie the Pooh” stories only lapsed into the public domain five months ago, but the tubby little cubby has already made his foray into slasher films.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” wrapped earlier this month, and the first stills showing a demonic Pooh and Piglet about to pounce on a scantily-clad young woman relaxing in a hot tub have already set the internet on fire.

Speaking on director Rhys Waterfield and producer Scott Jeffrey, Chrissie said: “No-one works harder.

Chrisse Wunna

"They’re really good friends of mine and I shot 14 feature films with them last year out of the 30 that they did.

"They deserve this moment and this success. I’m really excited for them."

Speaking about what she thinks of a classic tale being turned into a disturbing slasher movie, she said: “I love it!

Ruby Wunna

"There’s something so raw and edgy about it. Fairytale world’s being twisted into fantasy darkness is sexy.

"They have a lot of films releasing this year, like The Nutcracker (which is also dark and disturbingly beautiful).

"This is the beginning of their niche and their success.”

Ruby Wunna, aged 11, was asked about her thoughts about Pooh Bear being turned into a serial killer and the thought of initially being part of that movie, she said: “I’ve worked with Scott a lot and I love him.”

