Royal Air Force Music celebrates the Queen’s platinum jubilee at Cast in Doncaster

Founded in 2004 to raise welfare funds through the performance of live music by Royal Air Force musicians, the trustees of the RAF Music Charitable Trust are very pleased to be sponsors of this unique musical celebration, which will see the full-time professional musicians of the Royal Air Force performing at a series of specially selected venues.

Malcolm Goodman MBE, founder and honorary administrator of the charity said: “Having previously served for 22 years in the Royal Air Force bands and travelled with The Queen on a State visit to Thailand in the 1990s, it is a real privilege to now be organising The Queen’s Jubilee Tour.

The Queen's Colour Squadron and Central Band of the Royal Air Force performing Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace

“As administrator of the charity working with the support of two other trustees all working on a voluntary basis, I am immensely proud that despite being the smallest Royal Air Force charity, we have the honour to be organising such a special musical tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

The concert series with the Central Band of the Royal Air Force, the Band of the Royal Air Force College and the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment includes performances at Cast in Doncaster, Crawley, Saffron Walden, Weston-Super-Mare, Newark, King’s Lynn and three concerts in London.

For further information about the Doncaster, or any other, event please visit the website at www.rafmusic.org.uk/concerts