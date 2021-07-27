Taking place on Friday, August 13, the night will also be kickstarted with a set from Bang Bang Romeo, who also join the bill as the opening act.

Razorlight will be setting the stage alight with the arsenal of indie hits they have amassed since 2002, including ‘Golden Touch’, ‘America’, ‘Somewhere Else’, ‘Rip It Up’ and more.

Testament to their enduring popularity, Razorlight released their most recent album ‘Olympus Sleeping’ in 2018 to a rave reception, with its singles gaining extensive radio play across the airwaves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Razorlight

A band more than used to huge shows of their own, the album propelled them to a sold out UK tour in 2019; before playing in excess of 20 festivals in the UK and Europe and supporting Noel Gallagher at a run of major outdoor shows.

Reunited with original guitarist Bjorn Agren and working on new material together, 2021 finds Razolight back on illuminating form and ready to dazzle with their spectacular live show.

Plus, bringing the fireworks to the party a little early Doncaster’s own Bang Bang Romeo will be opening up proceedings with their trademark rock’n’roll shenanigans.

Rag 'n' Bone Man

Releasing their debut album ‘A Heartbreaker’s Guide To The Galaxy’ in 2019, the band’s loud style and even louder sound commanded attention from the get-go.

Known for their dramatic, theatrical performances, expect an emphatic set from these local heroes as they take on one the city’s biggest stages.

This one-off Doncaster date will follow the release of Rag’N’Bone Man’s acclaimed second album, ‘Life By Misadventure’ - which is out now.

Bang Bang Romeo

Rescheduled from an original date of Saturday July 17, 2021, in light of the pandemic, the neo-soul megastar and his guests will now be taking over the capacious Yorkshire venue on Friday, August 13, instead.

Guaranteed to be one of the summer’s most unmissable live fixtures, tickets are on sale now.

Entry is 6pm with an 11pm curfew.

Tickets are priced from £40 plus booking fee and are on sale via https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/ragnbone-man-live-doncaster-racecourse-tickets/10907425