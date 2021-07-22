Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids is travelling the UK and will stop off at the Cast on October 16.

The beat boxer makes music with his mouth and first became famous after appearing on BBC2’s Later… with Jules Holland.

He became the first ever World Looping Champion and became Artist in Residence at London’s Southbank Centre, played at Glastonbury and was the subject of the documentary The Beatbox Choir.

Schlomo has decided to #Bravetheshave to celebrate his tour.

He cut off his ponytail which he had been growing for 18 months of the pandemic.

He did this during a live stream and raised money for the homeless charity Crisis.

At the start of 2020, lockdown forced Schlomo to cancel over 100 shows.

Instead he created Homeskool Beatbox adventures, a weekly interactive live stream empowering kids.

