The ten areas of Doncaster where Covid rates are rising fastest

Health chiefs in Doncaster have warned that people should be careful when doing so, as rates of Covid infection are sharply in the rise in many parts of the borough.

And while many people have now been vaccinated at least once, there is still a risk of transmission of the virus, officials have said.

Here are the areas in Doncaster where Covid infection rates are rising fastest.

The number of new infections recorded is for the week up to July 16. This is the latest week on record.

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 335 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 31,392 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 21 (Wednesday), up from 31,057 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 10,065 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 8,619.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,404 over the period, to 5,563,006.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 846 people had died in the area by July 21 (Wednesday) – up from 845 on Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,105 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 179,089 people had received both jabs by July 20 (Tuesday) – 68% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 69% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

1. Harworth Bircotes and Blyth This area recorded 118 cases up by 92 from the week before (353.8 per cent)

2. Tickhill and Wadworth This area recorded 39 cases up by 30 from the week before ( 333 per cent)

3. Rossington This area recorded 45 cases up by 27 from the week before ( 150 per cent)

4. Cantley Park This area recorded 59 cases up by 33 from the week before ( 126.9 per cent)