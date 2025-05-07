Popular music duo to perform Doncaster concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular musical duo will perform a concert in Doncaster later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mambo Jambo will take to the stage in the latest Music Live event at Bawtry’s Phoenix Thursday on June 19.

A spokesperson said: “Pete and Frankie will be bringing us musical sunshine and Change for Two Tenors will be hosting the evening.

Tickets are £10 and can be reserved by calling Barrie Scully on 07449 715431.

For more details about other upcoming shows at the Phoenix Theatre, click HERE