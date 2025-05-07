Popular music duo to perform Doncaster concert

By Darren Burke
Published 7th May 2025, 15:23 BST
A popular musical duo will perform a concert in Doncaster later this year.

Mambo Jambo will take to the stage in the latest Music Live event at Bawtry’s Phoenix Thursday on June 19.

A spokesperson said: “Pete and Frankie will be bringing us musical sunshine and Change for Two Tenors will be hosting the evening.

Tickets are £10 and can be reserved by calling Barrie Scully on 07449 715431.

