Popular music duo to perform Doncaster concert
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A popular musical duo will perform a concert in Doncaster later this year.
Mambo Jambo will take to the stage in the latest Music Live event at Bawtry’s Phoenix Thursday on June 19.
A spokesperson said: “Pete and Frankie will be bringing us musical sunshine and Change for Two Tenors will be hosting the evening.
Tickets are £10 and can be reserved by calling Barrie Scully on 07449 715431.
For more details about other upcoming shows at the Phoenix Theatre, click HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.