Painted Sky at The Roots Music Club in Doncaster

Recently, both have worked on independent projects, with George performing solo and Holly, perhaps best known for being one third of transatlantic folk band, The Magpies.

But the siblings are always drawn back to each other’s playing and their lifelong musical history is reflected in tight-knit instrumentals and harmonies.

Painted Sky will pay their first visit to Roots Music club on Friday, September 23, doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.

Painted Sky coming to Doncaster

Tickets are £10 in advance, £12 on the door (half price for students).

Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.

Coming soon:

Friday 7 October Andy Irvine

Friday 21 October Clive Gregson

Friday 28 October The Magpies

Tickets via WeGotTickets.com or contact Viv on 01302 719868.