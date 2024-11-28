A look at why festivals, such as Glastonbury, undertaking fallow years every once in a while 🎪

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With many still trying to get tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025, there looks to be some respite in 2026.

Worthy Farm will be taking a well earned break as the festival is set to take a fallow year after next year’s event.

But why do music festivals take fallow years, and are any taking one in 2025?

Do festival organisers get a holiday? Given the huge logistical efforts that go into some of the United Kingdom’s biggest music festivals, you would hope that would be the case.

While some may argue that the 12 months is more than enough time for people like Emily Eavis to relax, bear in mind just what goes into planning for such an event as Glastonbury. Not just setting up Worthy Farm for the impending traffic but the booking of acts, closing of roads, organising portaloos - the list goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why come 2026, Glastonbury Festival is set to take what is known as a “fallow year,” in order for, among many reasons, the chance for Worthy Farm to recover from the environmental damage that it faces after each iteration of the festival.

But what are the other reasons for festivals taking a fallow year, and where did the term originally come from?

What is a fallow year?

With Glastonbury set to take a fallow year in 2026, here's the reasons why festivals undertake such a break - and those taking one in 2025. | Getty Images/Canva

A fallow year is a planned break in the regular schedule of a music festival, during which no event takes place. Originating from agricultural terminology, where "fallow" refers to leaving farmland unplanted to allow the soil to recover, the concept has been adopted by festivals like Glastonbury to ensure long-term sustainability.

During a fallow year, festival organizers pause operations to address various needs, from environmental restoration to logistical planning, while maintaining the festival's viability for future editions. Though less frequent, fallow years are an integral part of the lifecycle of some festivals, contributing to their longevity and success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do music festivals have fallow years?

There are a couple of reasons why festivals decide to take a break every few years, with Glastonbury in particular taking one to ensure the land is replenished after a number of years seeing people trudging through the turf of Worthy Farm.

Festivals held on farmland or environmentally sensitive areas, like Glastonbury, benefit from giving the land a break. High foot traffic, heavy equipment, and waste can compact the soil, damage vegetation, and disrupt local ecosystems. A fallow year allows the land to recover and maintain sustainability for future festivals.

Fallow years can also be used to rethink the festival's vision, improve infrastructure, and introduce new ideas. It provides time to assess what works, address logistical challenges, and plan innovative elements for the next event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organizers may pause operations if economic conditions make a festival less viable or to mitigate financial risks. For example, a fallow year could be used to evaluate ticket pricing, sponsorships, and partnerships without rushing into another event.

Meanwhile, some festivals need to balance their impact on local communities. A fallow year can help ease tensions caused by noise, traffic, or disruption, showing goodwill and fostering positive relationships with nearby residents.

Of course, taking a year off can create a sense of scarcity, building excitement and demand for the festival’s return. This strategy keeps the event fresh in the public’s mind and ensures a strong comeback. You can probably imagine the rush to get tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2027.

Are any music festivals undertaking a fallow year in 2025?

Yes, some UK festivals are taking a fallow year in 2025. WOMAD (World of Music, Arts and Dance) will not hold its UK event next year. This is partly to allow time to find a new home for the festival, which has faced challenges since COVID-19, and to rethink its future direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the Camp Bestival events will also be paused. While the Dorset edition continues, the Shropshire edition is not scheduled for 2025. This fallow year is likely for logistical reasons and to focus on the festival's other activities.

Do you think that festivals deserve a fallow year or does it elicit disappointment having to wait an extra year to attend one of the UK’s biggest festivals? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.