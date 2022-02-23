Lady Gaga and Madonna will make for a great night of music in Doncaster

The Wheatley Hall Road venue will be featuring tribute night ‘Ultimately Gaga & Madonna’ by vocalist Lauren Fay Moss between 6pm and 10pm.

Lauren will be belting out some of the most famous classics from the American idols and it promises to be a great night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be hits from Lady Gaga and Madonna

Admission is £10 for club members and £12 for non-members, carers get in for free.

To get your tickets visit https://www.diceenterprise.co.uk/events-1/tribute-night-ultimately-gaga-madonna