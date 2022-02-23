Lady Gaga and Madonna will make for a great night of music in Doncaster

Head on down to Parklands Sports and Social Club in Doncaster this Friday, February 25, for an evening of pop.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 1:19 pm

The Wheatley Hall Road venue will be featuring tribute night ‘Ultimately Gaga & Madonna’ by vocalist Lauren Fay Moss between 6pm and 10pm.

Lauren will be belting out some of the most famous classics from the American idols and it promises to be a great night.

There will be hits from Lady Gaga and Madonna

Admission is £10 for club members and £12 for non-members, carers get in for free.

To get your tickets visit https://www.diceenterprise.co.uk/events-1/tribute-night-ultimately-gaga-madonna

