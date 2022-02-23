Lady Gaga and Madonna will make for a great night of music in Doncaster
Head on down to Parklands Sports and Social Club in Doncaster this Friday, February 25, for an evening of pop.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 1:19 pm
The Wheatley Hall Road venue will be featuring tribute night ‘Ultimately Gaga & Madonna’ by vocalist Lauren Fay Moss between 6pm and 10pm.
Lauren will be belting out some of the most famous classics from the American idols and it promises to be a great night.
Admission is £10 for club members and £12 for non-members, carers get in for free.
To get your tickets visit https://www.diceenterprise.co.uk/events-1/tribute-night-ultimately-gaga-madonna