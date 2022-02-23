Doncaster's Yungblud promises 'most mental Royal Albert Hall' gig with Teenage Cancer Trust show
Doncaster rock star Yungblud says his concert at the Royal Albert Hall will be ‘the most mental show the venue has seen in 150 years’ after being named on the bill at this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust shows.
The Who, Madness, Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran will also play at the famed London venue for the 2022 series of shows in March.
The Doncaster star, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, said: “I’m so excited to be playin’ the Albert Hall for such an incredible and important cause.
“It’s gonna be the most mental show the Albert Hall has seen in 150 years, if you think you disagree – come and find out for yourself, I dare ya!”
Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday at 9am.
The full schedule is
MARCH 202221 – Don Broco22 – An Evening of Comedy hosted by Joel Dommett with special guests Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan, Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh23 – Yungblud24 – Madness25 – The Who (acoustic)26 – Liam Gallagher27 – Ed Sheeran
The gigs will be the first Teenage Cancer Trust shows in three years, after the 2020 and 2021 shows were cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
Speaking of the series’ return, TCT Honorary Patron and gig mastermind Roger Daltrey said: “Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven’t been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause.
“But we haven’t given up. My wonderful team and I have pulled out all the stops to make this 20th series of shows for Teenage Cancer Trust the best ever. I am so grateful for the loyalty and continued support given to us by the music and comedy industries.
Teenage Cancer Trust Chief Executive Katie Collins added: “We are so grateful to Roger and all the acts coming together to help us ensure that young people don’t have to face cancer alone. The past two years have been so tough for young people with cancer and their families. As well as being amazing gigs these vital fundraising shows going ahead will make the world of difference.”