News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Huge event for vinyl fans as record fair returns to Doncaster Dome

The Big Christmas Doncaster Dome record fair is taking place at The Dome leisure park on Sunday, December 4.

By Stephanie Bateman
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 12:28pm

Buyers from Japan and Europe are regular visitors and the sports hall will be filled with top traders from all corners of the UK.

This is the biggest record fair in Yorkshire and also features CDs and DVDS.

Read More
Louis Tomlinson: Doncaster pop idol announces huge UK and European tour
The record fair returns next month

Most Popular

    A free valuation antiques roadshow style service will be onsite for those curious about collectable gems.

    The event runs 9am until 3pm and entry is £1.

    In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

    JapanYorkshireEurope