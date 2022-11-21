Huge event for vinyl fans as record fair returns to Doncaster Dome
The Big Christmas Doncaster Dome record fair is taking place at The Dome leisure park on Sunday, December 4.
Buyers from Japan and Europe are regular visitors and the sports hall will be filled with top traders from all corners of the UK.
This is the biggest record fair in Yorkshire and also features CDs and DVDS.
Most Popular
A free valuation antiques roadshow style service will be onsite for those curious about collectable gems.
The event runs 9am until 3pm and entry is £1.