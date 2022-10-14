Louis Tomlinson: Doncaster pop idol announces huge UK and European tour

The singer has given another taste of his upcoming album Faith In The Future, with the release of Out Of My System to herald a string of arena dates across the UK and Europe for 2023.Arguably the most adventurous moment on the album, 'Out Of My System' is a punky, in your face song written by Louis with Nicolas Rebscher and Dave Gibson,that will undoubtedly stop you in your tracks when you first hear it, a spokesman said.

The tour will visit Europe from August to November next year including a date at London's O2 Arena – and a date on South Yorkshire soil when he visits Sheffield Arena.

Louis Tomlinson has revealed a new track and a huge UK and European arena tour.

Most Popular

You can pre order the new album to get access to the exclusive UK Tour Ticket Pre-Sale which opens Wednesday 19 October at 9am with general sale on Friday 21 October at 9am.

The UK and Ireland dates announced today are:

Wed 8 Nov

Dublin – 3Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fri 10 Nov

Sheffield – Utilita Arena

Sat 11 Nov

Manchester – AO Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun 12 Nov

Glasgow – OVO Hydro

Tue 14 Nov

Brighton – Brighton Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wed 15 Nov

Cardiff – International Arena

Fri 17 Nov

London – The O2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sat 18 Nov

Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

Louis returned to music with the first single from the album, ‘Bigger Than Me’ last month, the first new song from Louis since the release of his million selling debut solo album 'Walls' in 2020.

‘Bigger Than Me' is an impassioned pop song that has seen plays across Radio 1 and has been playlisted by Radio 2 and Virgin Radio, and head straight into the US Top 40 Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both tracks are taken from the upcoming album ‘Faith In The Future', which will be released on November 11.

Louis has collaborated on the album with celebrated names such as Rob Harvey, Mike Crossey (The 1975, Wolf Alice), Dan Grech (The Killers, The Vaccines, Halsey),Nico Rebscher (Alice Merton), Joe Cross (Courteeners), and Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft. Whilst recording the album, Louis had a core aim: to produce a collection of songs befitting an anthemic live show — a task he's risen to with aplomb.

In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most livestreamed concert by a solo male artist. Louis hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic.