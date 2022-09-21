Edinburgh award winner and Britain’s Got Talent star come to Cast Comedy Club in Doncaster

Headlining the night is Steve Royle, described as ‘A brilliant comedian' by Peter Kay.

Steve was Britain’s Got Talent runner up in 2020 and his further TV credits include Phoenix Nights, Sunday Night At The Palladium, Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere, Peter Kay’s Britain’s Got The Pop Factor, Lorraine and Stand-up Britain.

Anyone who has ever witnessed one of his brilliantly unique performances will know to expect a performance packed with a potent mix of stand up, slapstick and hilarious juggling routines for all ages.

He truly is a feast of entertainment for both eyes and ears of the young and the old alike.

Opening the evening is Masai Graham, twice winner of the Funniest Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe Award (including this year) and former UK Pun Championship winner (under his pseudonym General Punochet).

In an average set he delivers over one hundred jokes in half an hour.

Expect puns, one liners and dizzying wordplay in this 3.3 laughs per minute bonanza.

He is aptly described by fellow one-liner merchant Gary Delaney as ‘annoyingly good’.

There is a full supporting line up of acts including the wry Laura Smith and compere is the award winning Anthony J Brown who has been described as one with ‘killer ad libs and twisted one liners.

The show starts at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office phone line 01302 303959 and online at castindoncaster.com.