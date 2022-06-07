Doncaster's legendary Top Rank nightclub to return for clubbers' reunion

The Top Rank was the place to be seen in the 1960s and 1970s, attracting a string of star performers as well as a host of top class DJs.

And memories of the Silver Street night spot are set to be revived next month with a reunion, featuring music provided by one of the club’s original disc jockeys.

The Hawthorne Club in Cantley will be the venue for the reunion night on July 22 – with tickets strictly limited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's legendary Top Rank is to be rememebered with a reunion night.

Original Top Rank DJ Ken Holmes will be providing the music, with some of the era’s best loved floor fillers.