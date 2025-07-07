Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers gear up for 75th anniversary with summer concert

A Doncaster singing group is celebrating its 75th anniversary – with a number of events to mark the occasion.

Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers, which was formed in 1950, will be presenting an evening of light choral music in a joint concert with Tickhill Community Choir at St. Mary’s Church, Tickhill on Saturday 12 July from 7pm.

Tickets for the concert cost £7 each and will be on sale in advance from Central Coop Food store, West Gate, Tickhill or from choir members.

They will also be on sale at the door on the evening.

The concert is being supported by Central Coop, Tickhill store who will be providing the refreshments which will be served in the interval and some prizes for the raffle which will take place on the night.

A spokesperson said: “This will be a lovely evening of light choral singing from these two wonderful choirs in the beautiful setting of St. Mary’s Church.

Then, later in the year, in celebration of the choir's 75th Anniversary, members are organising a Grand Reunion Celebration and Concert for past members, friends and associates.

The group has performed hundreds of concerts in Doncaster over the decades, appearing at a string of venues.

Doncaster Golf Club, 278 Bawtry Road, Bessacarr will host the event on Saturday 4 October 2025 starting at 5pm.

The evening will include a concert by the current choir, sit down buffet and chance for past members to circulate, chat and also join current members in song.

There will be a display of choir memorabilia from the past 75 years and video footage and photos from the past too.

Tickets for the evening will be £15 each and can be purchased at any time from now until a few days before the event.

If you have not already registered your interest to receive further information but would like to know more please contact the choir Chairperson, Dorothy Miller on 07703358889. email [email protected] or [email protected] or complete our survey which can be found on the group’s Facebook page @DWsingers.co.uk.

The spokesperson added: “We are all looking forward to an amazing evening.”