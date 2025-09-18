Doncaster rock star Yungblud announces collaboration with Aerosmith

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:06 BST
Doncaster rock star Yungblud has announced a collaboration with music icons Aerosmith.

The singer – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – has teamed up with the group for the 5-track EP, ‘One More Time’, out on November 21 and preceded by a brand new single, ‘My Only Angel’, out this Friday.

He posted news of the EP with the caption “Long live rock n roll music” and it comes after the pair performed at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

