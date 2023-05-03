Doncaster Racecourse unveils plans to celebrate King Charles III Coronation
Doncaster Racecourse will roll out the red carpet for a royal-themed race evening to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
The Coronation Ceremony will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday with celebrations taking place around the country to mark the event.
Doncaster Racecourse is to hold a Coronation Royal Race Evening “celebrating all things Royal and British.”
The first of seven flat races will begin at 5.10pm with the action concluding at 8.15pm.
After that there will be “a right royal disco to keep the party going” and a best-dressed King or Queen competition featuring prizes.
Meanwhile, an Army Cadet from Doncaster has been honoured in the Coronation Champions Awards.
The 500 winners nationwide will receive tickets to either the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle or a garden party at Buckingham Palace.
Ticket prices for the Coronation Royal Race Evening begin at £21 and places can be booked at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.