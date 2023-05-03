News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
10 hours ago Multi vehicle crash causes five mile tailback on motorway
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death

Doncaster Cadet selected as Coronation champion

Doncaster Army Cadet Emily Allen has been selected as one of only 500 Coronation Champions nationwide.

By Neil BizzellContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:27 BST
Emily in action on the rangeEmily in action on the range
Emily in action on the range

Cadet Sergeant Emily Allen was one of 500 people nationwide to be recognised as a Coronation Champion. Alongside her work in the Army Cadet Force Emily was nominated for her work with charities and mentoring a young person.

Emily completed a Care Home Initiative during Covid where she organised the writing of 293 letters to residents, and the delivery of staff care packages to seven local care homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is also a dedicated fund raiser having raised money for various charities including SSAFA (£230.50) Walking with the Wounded (£197.75) and contributing to fund raising efforts for the Royal British Legion.

Emily receiving a respect award from Major Erica McCabe Emily receiving a respect award from Major Erica McCabe
Emily receiving a respect award from Major Erica McCabe
Most Popular

Perhaps her biggest impact has been her mentoring work. Tracey Eagle, Parent of Benjamin Eagle says: "During the last 8mths Emily has been mentoring my son Ben his teachers, respite workers and family have noticed a remarkable difference in him. And it's all thanks to her hard work and perseverance

"During this time she has done many things with Ben and achieved some amazing achievements including getting him to participate in activities others have attempted to do and failed. These include travelling on a bus, trying new foods, participating in art and going to the cinema.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Emily also helps Ben in doing research for his homework projects such as voodoo and coal mining. As well as fun things such as swimming, bowling and trampolining. Without her help these past months Ben's life would have been a lot less fun and he would have missed out on experiences a 10year should have. As a family we can never thank Emily enough for she has done and continues to do for Ben."

Emily on the waterEmily on the water
Emily on the water
Emily mentoring BenEmily mentoring Ben
Emily mentoring Ben
Lt Adam Fidment, Cdt Sgt Emily Allen and Maj Erica McCabe ready for paradeLt Adam Fidment, Cdt Sgt Emily Allen and Maj Erica McCabe ready for parade
Lt Adam Fidment, Cdt Sgt Emily Allen and Maj Erica McCabe ready for parade
Related topics:Coronation