Emily in action on the range

Cadet Sergeant Emily Allen was one of 500 people nationwide to be recognised as a Coronation Champion. Alongside her work in the Army Cadet Force Emily was nominated for her work with charities and mentoring a young person.

Emily completed a Care Home Initiative during Covid where she organised the writing of 293 letters to residents, and the delivery of staff care packages to seven local care homes.

She is also a dedicated fund raiser having raised money for various charities including SSAFA (£230.50) Walking with the Wounded (£197.75) and contributing to fund raising efforts for the Royal British Legion.

Emily receiving a respect award from Major Erica McCabe

Perhaps her biggest impact has been her mentoring work. Tracey Eagle, Parent of Benjamin Eagle says: "During the last 8mths Emily has been mentoring my son Ben his teachers, respite workers and family have noticed a remarkable difference in him. And it's all thanks to her hard work and perseverance

"During this time she has done many things with Ben and achieved some amazing achievements including getting him to participate in activities others have attempted to do and failed. These include travelling on a bus, trying new foods, participating in art and going to the cinema.

"Emily also helps Ben in doing research for his homework projects such as voodoo and coal mining. As well as fun things such as swimming, bowling and trampolining. Without her help these past months Ben's life would have been a lot less fun and he would have missed out on experiences a 10year should have. As a family we can never thank Emily enough for she has done and continues to do for Ben."

Emily on the water

Emily mentoring Ben