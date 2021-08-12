Doncaster Racecourse set to host first live concert in two years as Rag 'N' Bone Man comes to town

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man will headline at Town Moor tomorrow night in a date rescheduled from earlier this summer.

It will be the first live concert at Town Moor since August 2019 with thousands of fans expected to pack the course for the open air show.

Support will come from Razorlight and Doncaster’s own Bang Bang Romeo.

Rag 'N' Bone Man is coming to Doncaster tomorrow.

The neo-soul megastar known for hits such as Human, Giant and All You Ever Wanted, will appear in a stand-alone concert with no racing taking place.

Tickets for the original date in July remain valid and refunds will be available from point of sale for those customers who are unable to attend the rescheduled date.

Rag’ n’ Bone Man is the alias of Sussex singer and songwriter, Rory Graham. His four times platinum debut, ‘Human’, shot to number one in the UK upon release in 2017 and became the fastest-selling album by a male artist of the 2010s, with Graham picking up both BRIT and Ivor Novello awards along the way.

Defying expectation in a bid to tear up the rule book, Graham went to Nashville to write and record what would become second album ‘Life By Misadventure’. The bulk of the album was produced and recorded by Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo and was recorded purposefully like a live album, so the sound would be ‘real and 100% human.’

Now firmly established as one of Britain’s most successful artists of the past decade, the pop superstar is poised to re-assert himself as one of its most authentic and original talents on the live stage in 2021.

A spokesman said: “With a clutch of powerful material at his fingertips, expect his Doncaster appearance to be brimful of bold new cuts and rousing old favourites, including “Human”, “Skin”, “Giant”, “Run” and the critically-acclaimed new single “All You Ever Wanted”.

"Guaranteed to be one of the summer’s most unmissable live events, Rag’n’Bone Man’s Doncaster show will be a night to remember.”