Rag 'n' Bone Man announces new 2021 date for Doncaster Racecourse

Rag 'n' Bone Man to rescheduled at Doncaster Racecourse for FridayAugust 13, 2021

In a statement from the organisers, Ghostwriter Events say: “Due to the recent extension of government restrictions, the Rag ’n’ Bone Man Live After Racing will now be rescheduled to Friday August 13, as a standalone event with no racing taking place. Special guests will be added to the bill and announced shortly to provide a full evening of entertainment.

Original tickets remain valid and refunds will be available from point of sale for those customers who are unable to attend the rescheduled date.”

The one-off Doncaster date follows the release of the UK singer’s acclaimed second album, ‘Life By Misadventure’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rag’n’Bone Man is the alias of Sussex singer and songwriter, Rory Graham. His four x Platinum debut, ‘Human’, shot to No 1 in the UK upon release in 2017 and became the fastest-selling album by a male artist of the 2010s, with Graham picking up both BRIT and Ivor Novello awards along the way.

Defying expectation in a bid to tear up the rule book, Graham went to Nashville to write and record what would become ‘Life By Misadventure’. The bulk of the album was produced and recorded by Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo (Eminem, 50 Cent, Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette), and was recorded purposefully like a live album, so the sound would be real and 100% human.

Now firmly established as one of Britain’s most successful artists of the past decade, the pop superstar is poised to re-assert himself as one of its most authentic and original talents on the live stage in 2021. With a clutch of powerful material at his fingertips, expect his Doncaster appearance to be brimful of bold new cuts and rousing old favourites, including “Human”, “Skin”, “Giant”, “Run” and the critically-acclaimed new single “All You Ever Wanted”.Guaranteed to be one of the summer’s most unmissable live events, Rag’n’Bone Man’s Doncaster show will be a night to remember.