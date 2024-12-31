Doncaster music star Yungblud teases festival inspired "rock opera" album

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster music star Yungblud has teased details of a “rock opera” album inspired by his very own music festival.

Bludfest took place in Milton Keynes over the summer and will return for 2025 – and the rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, says the event has helped spur him on for his next release.

The rocker, 27, explained how the crowd had spurred him on to complete the four-year long project.

He said how the event left him ready to take on “another adventure” and added “it’s a f***ing rock opera” when asked about his upcoming album in an interview with The Sun.

Doncaster rocker Yungblud has teased a new album

'It’s just been mixed. And what is so amazing is that Bludfest inspired so much of this album,” he said.

He added: 'The crowd really gave me so much inspiration to finish this project that I’ve been making for four years, and really go for it more than I’ve ever done before.'

Bludfest, organised by the singer-songwriter took place at the Milton Keyes Bowl in August.

The Doncaster-born star organised the one-day festival, which he headlined himself,

The festival was marketed as the 'biggest ever gathering' for alternative people where 'the outsider gets to come inside'.

Set to return on June 21, 2025, Bludfest will once again be headlined by Yungblud himself.

Joining him as main support is Australian alt-R&B trio Chase Atlantic.

Other notable acts include singer blackbear, rap star Denzel Curry, pop sensation Peach PRC, and British indie-pop favorite Rachel Chinouriri, who will headline the second stage.