Directed by Doncaster film maker Wayne Sables, Fluidity takes a behind-the-scenes look at the group which was created to provide a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and which is only now just beginning to break out of the confines of a pub’s back room and take its place in the wider public.

The film has met with instant success, being named best documentary short at the Amsterdam Short Film Festival and picking up an outstanding achievement award at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

And now the doumentary will play to a home audience with a special screening at Doncaster’s Savoy Cinema on August 4 as part of the Doncaster Pride programme.

Picture shows (left to right) Donny Lad, Anna Phoria, BiPolar Abdul, Miss Naomi Carter and Eboni White

Wayne - who was a dancer and choreographer before retraining to become a film maker and multi media specialist - said he was delighted that the film would be shown locally following its international success.

“I grew up in Doncaster, I still live in Doncaster and I am really interested in the non-conventional social history of the town,” he said.

“I am from a very working class background and I have to admit that I had a very set idea of the town’s heritage.

“When I became a dancer I was exposed to a whole new world that was very alien to me at that time but still it never occurred to me that Doncaster might have its own LGBTQ+ world.”

Meeting Fluidity, Wayne said: “They’re a great group of people providing a friendly space where people can be themselves without any labels,” he said.

The film captures the Fluidity team - Donnie Lad, Anna Popp, BiPolar Abdul, Miss Naomi Carter and Eboni Whyte - at their regular meetings in a back room at the Old Castle pub in Doncaster town centre.

Wayne also filmed in various other locations around the town, getting to know the five core members of the group as he interviewed them about their lives, their reasons for choosing drag and exploring how the people of Doncaster react to the team’s frequently outrageous and outspoken drag personas.

View the Fluidity trailer at https://www.waynesablesproject.co.uk/portfolio/fluidity-a-documentary/