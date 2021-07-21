An exciting three day food festival is happening in Doncaster this weekend

The Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival is returning from Friday, July 23.

The three day event is all about celebrating small food businesses and getting back to in person events after a rough 18 months for the hospitality sector.

Organiser of the event Jenny Dewsnap, said: “The festival will be held at the Doncaster markets with all the wonderful street food vendors inside the Wool Market joined by local businesses.

The teepee will have a fully stocked bar.

“We want to support the small businesses such as home bakers and jam makers.

"They have had a really hard time during the pandemic.”

There will be heaps of entertainment over the weekend too.

The Food Festival will start on Friday.

The Old Time Sailors - a 17 piece band that sings sea shanties will be performing on Friday and Sunday.

On Saturday a group named Drum Machine will take center stage.

The immersive experience is made up of 50 drummers that will be able to be heard all through out the town centre when they perform.

As well as the main festival there will be a second location where a large teepee tent will become a fully stocked bar.

It will be held at the Doncaster Markets.

Located in Sir Nigel Gresley Square the teepee will be surrounded by tables and chairs for guests to relax on.

Entertainment acts from the main festival will perform at the tent and people do not need to book to attend.

“The teepee will be open for two weekends,” Jenny said.

“This weekend guests can enjoy the tent from noon to 11pm.

“We are working with local businesses The Harewood and Opera so that guests can order food to their table directly from the restaurants.

“There will be a Friday Night Live show and a SteamPunk themed event.

“The teepee will be open next weekend when we will be celebrating Yorkshire Day.”

The event this year will be scaled down compared to previous festivals due to Covid-19.

“Despite numbers going up we think the show must go on,” said Jenny.

“There is a big challenge ahead for the economy and we want people to feel comfortable coming back to the town centre.

"Events like these are great for the small businesses involved who are vulnerable right now.

“As the event is mostly outdoors people can enjoy the festival in an open space.

“We are encouraging attendees to use their common sense.

“Don’t come if you have symptoms or have tested positive.

“We can’t wait until we can host events with no restrictions and hopefully that feeling of normality isn’t too far away.

“We’re hugely aware that rates are going up and we’re going to be extremely careful.”

There will be cookery demonstrations like there have been in previous years but they are smaller to avoid large crowds.

Mask wearing is encouraged inside The Wool Market as well as hand sanitizer.

“We hope this is a cautious return to events here in Doncaster,” Jenny said.

“There is a lot of optimism for the future.”