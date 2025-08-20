DN One Live: Foo Fighters tribute band join free Doncaster festival line-up

A tribute band to rock icons Foo Fighters has been added to the line-up of a free, three day music festival taking place in Doncaster city centre next month.

The music and entertainment festival for all the family will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from September 5-7.

A spokesperson said: “The next band we'd like to announce performing at this year's DN One Live is UK Foo Fighters.

“Dedicated to honouring the energy, passion and stadium-filling sound of the mighty Foo, the band are Saturday night's headliners.”

UK Foo Fighters will perform at DN One Live. (Photo: Emma Shaw Photography).

Meanwhile, on the Friday, a tribute band performing the pop classics of McFly and Busted will take to the stage.

A Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “With only three weeks to go until DN One Live, we’re so excited to announce our first headliner for 2025.

“Get ready to sing your heart out as MacBusted – the official UK number one tribute to McFly and Busted take to the stage.”