DN One Live: Foo Fighters tribute band join free Doncaster festival line-up
The music and entertainment festival for all the family will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from September 5-7.
A spokesperson said: “The next band we'd like to announce performing at this year's DN One Live is UK Foo Fighters.
“Dedicated to honouring the energy, passion and stadium-filling sound of the mighty Foo, the band are Saturday night's headliners.”
Meanwhile, on the Friday, a tribute band performing the pop classics of McFly and Busted will take to the stage.
A Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “With only three weeks to go until DN One Live, we’re so excited to announce our first headliner for 2025.
“Get ready to sing your heart out as MacBusted – the official UK number one tribute to McFly and Busted take to the stage.”