Cast star and former Inspiral Carpets frontman announced for Doncaster music festival

John Power, frontman of Britpop band Cast, and formerly of There She Goes hitmakers The La’s will returns to Doncaster to headline the acoustic stage, with support from ex-Inspiral Carpets singer Tom Hingley.

The band, formed after the break-up of The La’s, enjoyed huge success in the late 90s, racking up hits such as Sandstorm, Walkaway, Flying, Beat Mama and many more, as well as scoring three top ten albums.

He will be joined on the acoustic stage by former Inspiral Carpets lead singer Tom Hingley, responsible for a string of indie favourites including This Is How It Feels, Dragging Me Down, Saturn 5 and She Comes In The Fall.

This year’s festival, which was last year headlined by Feeder, The Lightning Seeds and Republica, will transfer to a new venue, Thornhurst Manor.