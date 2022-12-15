News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Askern Music Festival: Doncaster spectacular to move to new venue for 2023

A popular Doncaster music festival is to move to a new venue for 2023.

By Darren Burke
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 10:06am

The organisers of Askern Music Festival have said the one-day event will move to Thornhurst Manor from next year.

The event, which this year featured Feeder, The Lightning Seeds and Republica, has previously been held at Askern Cricket Club.

Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “It's official!

Askern Music Festival is moving to a new venue for 2023. (Photo: Robin Burns).
Most Popular

    "Askern Music Festival will be moving to a much larger site at Thornhurst Manor for AMF 2023!

    “This new partnership gives AMF the opportunity to grow bigger and better than ever - it's time to get excited for what's to come.”

    Hide Ad

    The event will take place on July 8 and organisers have said there will be a free shuttle bus between Askern and the venue.

    The 86 seat double decker coach will travel between the Crown Hotel from 10.30am to 1am.

    Hide Ad

    Full details of this year;s festival will be announced in due course.

    Doncaster