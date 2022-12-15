Askern Music Festival: Doncaster spectacular to move to new venue for 2023

The organisers of Askern Music Festival have said the one-day event will move to Thornhurst Manor from next year.

The event, which this year featured Feeder, The Lightning Seeds and Republica, has previously been held at Askern Cricket Club.

A spokesman said: “It's official!

Askern Music Festival is moving to a new venue for 2023. (Photo: Robin Burns).

"Askern Music Festival will be moving to a much larger site at Thornhurst Manor for AMF 2023!

“This new partnership gives AMF the opportunity to grow bigger and better than ever - it's time to get excited for what's to come.”

The event will take place on July 8 and organisers have said there will be a free shuttle bus between Askern and the venue.

The 86 seat double decker coach will travel between the Crown Hotel from 10.30am to 1am.

