Askern Music Festival: Doncaster spectacular to move to new venue for 2023
A popular Doncaster music festival is to move to a new venue for 2023.
The organisers of Askern Music Festival have said the one-day event will move to Thornhurst Manor from next year.
The event, which this year featured Feeder, The Lightning Seeds and Republica, has previously been held at Askern Cricket Club.
A spokesman said: “It's official!
"Askern Music Festival will be moving to a much larger site at Thornhurst Manor for AMF 2023!
“This new partnership gives AMF the opportunity to grow bigger and better than ever - it's time to get excited for what's to come.”
The event will take place on July 8 and organisers have said there will be a free shuttle bus between Askern and the venue.
The 86 seat double decker coach will travel between the Crown Hotel from 10.30am to 1am.
Full details of this year;s festival will be announced in due course.