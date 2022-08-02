The Stockport band, famed for hits such as Blown Rose, Ribbon Around The Bomb and The Keeper, will head out on extensive UK and Ireland tour for November and December 2022.

The shows, which include a date at Doncaster Dome on November 25, two nights at Manchester’s O2 Apollo and one night at London’s O2 Academy Brixton are on sale from 9am on Friday 5 August via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.blossomsband.co.uk.

Blossoms are coming back to Doncaster.

Blossoms have played a series of huge gigs this summer, including headline festival sets at Y Not? and Truck, as well as a widely praised, headline grabbing, set at Glastonbury which included a cameo performance from Mel C of the Spice Girls.

The band’s recent UK Number 1 album Ribbon Around The Bomb was produced by their consistent and renowned collaborators James Skelly and Rich Turvey and revolves around a central character ‘The Writer’.

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim.

Their 2016 debut Blossoms topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s Cool Like You charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning the anthemic singles I Can’t Stand It, There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and How Long Will This Last?