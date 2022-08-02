The Stockport band, famed for hits such as Blown Rose, Ribbon Around The Bomb and The Keeper, will head out on extensive UK and Ireland tour for November and December 2022.
The shows, which include a date at Doncaster Dome on November 25, two nights at Manchester’s O2 Apollo and one night at London’s O2 Academy Brixton are on sale from 9am on Friday 5 August via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.blossomsband.co.uk.
It marks a rapid return to Doncaster for the band who supported The Killers at the Eco Power Stadium earlier this year where they were given a warm reception by thousands of fans.
Blossoms have played a series of huge gigs this summer, including headline festival sets at Y Not? and Truck, as well as a widely praised, headline grabbing, set at Glastonbury which included a cameo performance from Mel C of the Spice Girls.
The band’s recent UK Number 1 album Ribbon Around The Bomb was produced by their consistent and renowned collaborators James Skelly and Rich Turvey and revolves around a central character ‘The Writer’.
Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim.
Their 2016 debut Blossoms topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s Cool Like You charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning the anthemic singles I Can’t Stand It, There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and How Long Will This Last?
Their third studio album, 2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces was the band’s second UK Number 1 album, while their recent, fourth studio LP Ribbon Around The Bomb gave the band their third UK Number 1 album, with the album’s standout tracks Ode To NYC, The Sulking Poet and Care For already well established as firm fan favourites. Blossoms have now had five top 5 albums in the UK, including their In Isolation/Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport release.Full details of Blossoms November and December UK tour dates:11 November - Bristol - O2 Academy12 November - Nottingham - Rock City13 November - Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre15 November - Cambridge - Corn Exchange16 November - Portsmouth - Guildhall18 November - Exeter University - Great Hall19 November - Bournemouth - O2 Academy20 November - Newcastle - O2 City Hall22 November - Glasgow - O2 Academy23 November - Edinburgh - O2 Academy25 November - Doncaster - Dome26 November - Cardiff University - Great Hall27 November - Liverpool University - The Mountford Hall29 November - Birmingham - O2 Academy30 November - Norwich - The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA2 December - Brighton - Dome3 December - London - O2 Academy Brixton5 December - Belfast - Telegraph6 December - Dublin - Olympia Theatre8 December - Manchester - O2 Apollo9 December - Manchester - O2 Apollo