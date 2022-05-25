The Killers in Doncaster: Watch Blossoms prepare for gig with fun cup throwing game

The Stockport-based indie band, whose hit songs include Charlemagne, The Keeper and If You Think This Is Real Life, filmed themselves backstage trying out a cup throwing game which they dubbed ‘dressing room Olympics.’

The clip, shared on Twitter, showed band members fastening a red plastic cup to a table and then attempting to land another plastic cup inside from a distance – darts style.

Various members of the group, whose support slot saw them performing songs from new album Ribbon Around The Bomb, were shown failing.

Blossoms lead singer Tom Ogden finally perfects his cup throwing trick. (Photo: Blossoms/Twitter)

A caption wryly suggested they had been trying to land the trick for more than five hours and it was left to lead singer Tom Ogden to finally manage it, to whoops from the band.