90s indie favourites The Farm confirmed for Askern Music Festival as bill takes shape
The Liverpool band, best known for hits such as Groovy Train and All Together Now, will take to the stage at the annual event in Askern on July 13.
Also announced for the acoustic stage are Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison of fellow 90s favourites Ocean Colour Scene, known for songs such as The Day We Caught The Train, The Riverboat Song and Hundred Mile High City.
Further acts are set to be announced in the coming days.
A spokesman for AMF said: “They are an awesome band and great crowd-pleasers – we couldn’t be happier to have them on.”
This year’s spectacular will take place at Askern Town Council’s Events Field following last year’s staging of the concert at Thornhurst Manor, which was hit by a number of issues including bad weather, traffic jams and lengthy bar queues.
