Askern Music Festival: New venue announced as show switches home again

This year’s Askern Music Festival will move to a new venue after last year’s event was dogged by problems and complaints.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers for the summer music show have said the event will be once again held in Askern following last year’s hosting at Thornhurst Manor which was hit by traffic and weather issues as well as lengthy bar queues, with some gig goers vowing never to return.

But bosses have vowed to make this year’s show “the best one yet” – with artists for the event expected to be named in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “We’ve been listening to the feedback we’ve had regarding last year’s festival and we want to make this year’s the best one yet.

Most Popular

Askern Music Festival is on the move again with a new location found for this summer.

“So as part of that, we want to bring AMF home.

“Askern is the very thing that inspired this festival in the first place, and we want to bring it back to where it started, right in the heart of Askern.

“We heard your voices, and have taken action.”

The new site will be located at Askern Town Council’s Events Field.

The statement added: “We’d like to thank the great people at Thornhurst Manor Country Park for teaming up with us on AMF 2023 – they were fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, we’ve decided to move back to Askern after last year’s event with the primary aim of enhancing the experience for all.

"This new venue will enable us to guarantee the quality of bars and speed of service, facilities, transportation, and other essential amenities that we strive to deliver. We’re committed to ensuring that every aspect of the festival surpasses your expectations.

“The new space will help us listen to those who have been with us from the beginning, allowing us to make continuous improvements and grow the festival to its full potential in future years.

"We already have a lot planned, as well as a killer lineup for AMF 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be holding some consultations at Alexander House in the near future, providing you with the opportunity to meet the people behind the festival as well as ask any questions you may have.

“Please get behind us Askern. We’re calling on every member of the Askern community, from residents to the local council and businesses, to help make AMF as special as it can be.”

Last summer, thousands flocked to the festival’s new home at Thornhurst Manor for performances by Razorlight, The Enemy, former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan and Space – but many revellers endured three hour queues at the bar and 90 minute waits to exit the car park at the end of the show which had to be cut short due to thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

There were also problems with card readers and overflowing toilets – with some festivalgoers vowing never to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a full and frank statement, bosses admitted they had ‘underestimated the scale of the task at hand’ and thanked music lovers for their ‘unwavering support’ amid the problems, which they said were ‘completely inexcusable.’