Disney has confirmed when the next batch of Andor episodes will be out 🚀

Andor is back with more episodes this week.

The final half of the season is set to begin on Disney Plus.

But what time will Andor be out on streaming?

The rebellion is gaining traction and the action will continue to ramp up in Andor. Disney Plus is set to release another batch of episodes in just a few hours.

The acclaimed Star Wars show will begin the second half of its final season this week. The show has been releasing multiple episodes a week - and that is set to continue.

Diego Luna has returned to star as Cassian Andor in the show. But what time will the next episodes be out?

What time is Andor out on Disney Plus this week?

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic in Andor season two | Disney Plus

Unlike Netflix, Disney tends to release its original shows weekly - especially for properties like Star Wars and Marvels - instead of all in one go. It continues this week with three more episodes set to arrive on streaming.

Andor’s next batch of episodes will be released today (May 6) in America and tomorrow (May 7) in the UK and Europe. For US viewers, they will drop on the streaming service at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

While for British and European fans they will be released at 2am GMT/ 3am CET. So it might be an early start if you want to avoid spoilers.

How many Andor episodes will come out this week?

Andor is in its second and final season on Disney Plus and for the show, Disney has opted to release three episodes every week. This is a change from season one when just a single episode came out on most weeks.

Fans can expect the 12 episodes to come out over the space of four weeks. It takes the show’s total to 24 - the same as The Mandalorian.

The second series is the final season of the show and will cover the period in the run up to the start of the 2016 film Rogue One.

