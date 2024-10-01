Harrowing video shows thugs laughing as they smash into cyclist - before running over NHS worker 10 days later

By Jessica Martin
Published 1st Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mobile phone footage shows the moment laughing thugs deliberately smash into the back of a cyclist - before running over an NHS worker 10 days later.

Harrowing video shows the moment thugs laughed as they smashed into a cyclist - before running over an NHS worker 10 days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On July 22 2020, Katungua Tjitendero, then 21, was walking home from work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol when he was struck from behind by a car.

Two men ran from the car, with one of them shouting a racially abusive term at Tjitendero.

Patrick James (L) and Phillip Adams (R).Patrick James (L) and Phillip Adams (R).
Patrick James (L) and Phillip Adams (R). | Avon and Somerset Police

Tjitendero was taken to hospital for emergency treatment for facial wounds, a broken nose, a fractured right leg and lacerations to both his legs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier incident

A video recovered from Patrick James’ mobile phone shows a car being driven up onto a pavement to knock cyclist Julian Ford off his bike.

Ford suffered fractured ribs in the incident, also in Bristol, on July 12 2020 and had air and blood in his chest cavity - leading to a lengthy stay in hospital.

James filmed this attack and he can be heard laughing before they hit him, and afterwards as they drive off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patrick James, 22, of Broadlands Drive in Avonmouth, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison. Phillip Adams, 26, of Eastleigh Road in Southmead, was sentenced to six years in prison in his absence.

A warrant has been issued for Adams’ arrest and conversations have been held with the National Crime Agency to arrange his extradition from Dubai.

Related topics:VideoCrime

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.