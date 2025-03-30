Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's a balmy 27 degrees and I'm walking to the restaurant, the rhythmic sound of my footsteps accompanied by the evening's undulating chorus of the whistling frogs. With an audaciously casual gait, an iguana crosses my path just a few feet away, pauses to eyeball me, and then scurries into the bushes.

This is 'the Spice Island' of Grenada in the Caribbean, some 4,300 miles away from my home city and, in many ways, a million miles away from my lifestyle in the UK. But such was the warm welcome afforded by the islanders, this beautiful destination was like home from home.

Smiles, laughs, friendly chat and politeness appeared to be hard-wired into every single Grenadian I met. You are just so comfortable in their company. And believe me, that was EVERY person I encountered. No exceptions.

A view of Grenada's capital, St George's, from Fort Patrick | Dean Mellor

We were hosted by the Grenada Tourism Authority and the all-inclusive Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa on a trip billed as 'Romancing The Soul in Grenada' which would prove to be a week of pure unadulterated luxury, wondrous sightseeing and relaxation. The Virgin Atlantic flight from Heathrow went surprisingly quickly (it's amazing how time flies when watching the latest blockbuster films with a few G&Ts) and suddenly we were here, being greeted with a robust rendition of the Sandals welcome song from some of the staff as we alighted from our taxi.

So with a packed itinerary ahead, we were very happy to have our first couple of days simply relaxing at Sandals - and what a place to chill. Everything as you might guess is spectacular, with amazing vistas and landscaping, perfectly manicured lawns, and white, crystalline sand oozing through your toes on the hotel's Pink Gin beach - yes, it's just as pretty as it sounds. And of course, not forgetting the beautiful rooms, elegantly-decorated bars and restaurants, first-rate facilities and the ever-present staff eager to make your holiday the best experience possible.

The main pool at Sandals Grenada | The PC Agency

We were lodged in an Italian Bi-Level Butler Suite and, unaccustomed to being waited on, we were initially a little apprehensive of the b-word (butler, not bi-level) but this was allayed almost immediately after meeting our butlers, Jack, Akim and Glendon. These were guys who, in turn, ensured every detail of our stay ran smoothly, be it organisation of dining venues, securing our sunbathing spot complete with a cool box full of drinks, and accompanying us each night to our chosen restaurant to mention but a few of their efforts. We soon realised these were accomplished professionals, this was their vocation, and they were magnificent throughout.

Our suite was the epitome of indulgence with a widescreen TV in both the bedroom and lounge level, a bar area comprising fridge with drinks of your choice, replenished daily, tea/filter coffee facilities and multiple bottles of spirits. Two baths, one in the spacious shower room and a 'Tranquillity Soaking Tub' on the balcony (with a privacy curtain of course) made getting ready for dinner an agony of choice!

And with 10 all-inclusive restaurants at the resort it was yet another difficult but delicious dilemma. We began our culinary Sandals journey with a visit to Spices, which provided traditional and delightful Caribbean fare, all accompanied by the venue's signature cocktail (a regular feature across all eateries we soon discovered) as well as the excellent choice of beers, spirits and six Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks select wines.

An aerial view of Anse La Roche beach, Carriacou | The PC Agency

Visits to the excellent fish restaurant Neptunes, Italian eaterie Cucina Romana (with a lamb chops dish to die for) and French-themed venue Le Jardinier (with the dreamiest cheese-smothered onion soup) ensued, before the much-vaunted trip to Butch's Chophouse where succulent steaks and lobster tails and other myriad surf and turf combos vie for your choice. Not to be outdone, a terrific Teppanyaki experience lay ahead at Kimonos with showmanship, laughs and great food combining to make for a thoroughly entertaining evening.

Dinos Pizzeria, Soy Sushi, the British Tipsy Turtle pub and Cafe de Paris, with its amazing array of daily cakes and pastries, complete the lavish line-up of restaurants.

Being an all-inclusive resort, drinks, including premium spirits and wines, food and tips are included in the price, as are activities including tennis, pickleball, kayaking, snorkelling, paddleboarding, Hobie cat sailing and scuba diving for certified divers. There are daily activities courtesy of the talented entertainment team, who also show their skills behind the mic with the evening's entertainment, with visiting acts including saxophone and steel drum musicians added to the mix.

Dexter Burris, owner of Dexter’s in Fenton Village, Grenada | The PC Agency

So after the first couple of days enjoying the tranquillity and luxury we were off to see more of this Eastern Caribbean 'tri-island state' of Grenada, which includes sister isles of Carriacou and Petit Martinique to its north.

You may recall only last year Carriacou suffered the devastating effects of category 4 Hurricane Beryl, and the aftermath was alas still there to be seen, but such has been the resilience and sense of community of the islanders that a massive rebuilding programme has ensued and now the destination is definitely back open for business.

Our flight to Carriacou's airport took just 16 minutes (a ferry is also available) and then we were taken by speedboat, courtesy of Captain Sherwin of www.lambitours.com to Carriacou's own set of mini islands including the pristine, snow-white sands of White Beach, Saline Beach with its ever-present turtle population (easy to view with goggles) and Sandy Beach, all nestled between the deepest azure and crystal-clear turquoise waters competing for your gaze.

Girl Praying statue at Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park | Adobe

It was on this trip that we were able to visit the amazing Molinere Underwater Scupture Park, created by Jason deCaires Taylor, a collection of ecological art installed in 2006, serving as artificial reefs that attract marine life and draw divers away from fragile coral reefs. It’s best seen by confident snorkellers or certified scuba divers, but, equipped with a pair of goggles swimming on the surface, even I was able to peer underwater and see quite clearly the amazing installations affixed to the sea’s bed.

The secluded and picturesque Anse La Roche Beach was our lunch spot at Tim's Sunset Beach Bar and Restaurant (email [email protected]) where a freshly-caught lobster feast awaited and which was one of the best outdoor meals I can honestly say I have ever eaten.

The next day saw us enjoy a leisurely day at Sandals before an incredibly peaceful and smooth sailing jaunt courtesy of sailingsavvy.com to watch the beauty of the setting sun, with a few rum punches thrown in for good measure (well, it would be rude not to).

Beautiful beaches abound in Grenada | The PC Agency

Grenada's capital, St George's, presented some of the best views for photos, with a trip up to one of the island's historic strongholds, Fort Frederick, and then a walk around the town and the bustling Vendors Market, with a heady mix of multiple spice aromas assailing the nostrils at every turn.

We were driven around by the ever-smiling Karry, who also did our airport transfers, and what he didn't know about the island wasn't worth knowing about. (email [email protected])

A 'Best of Grenada' tour saw us taken around the island (email [email protected]) where our first stop was the Grand Etang Rainforest, home to the Mona monkeys and the 37 Acre Bottomless Fresh Water Crater Lakes, before moving onto the Belmont Estate Chocolate Tour and the River Antoine Rum Distillery, which still uses traditional river-powered methods to produce its spirit from the sugar cane growing on site. A stop-off at the stunning Annadale Waterfall for a much-needed dip under the cooling cataract concluded this amazing day.

The famous Butch’s Chophouse in Sandals, Grenada | The PC Agency

Other highlights of our week were a delicious lunch at new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Chez Louis at Port Louis www.instagram.com/chezlouisgrenada/?hl=en and a sumptuous five-course tour de force of Grenadian cuisine at Dexter's Restaurant in Fenton Village. www.facebook.com/Bestexperience7/

All too soon it was time to pack the suitcases and bid a fond farewell to this magical island. My advice? Do not pass up on this wonderful and dynamic destination. Grenada did not just romance the soul, it romanced the heart, the mind, the eyes, the fingers and toes and everything else for that matter.

A surf n turf triumph at Butch’s | The PC Agency

How to book

If you get your skates on, there's currently an offer of up to £100 off. A seven-night stay for two adults in a Lover's Lagoon Hideaway Junior Suite with Balcony Tranquillity Soaking Tub costs from £2,365 per adult. Price includes all-inclusive accommodation, return economy class flights with Virgin Atlantic from London Heathrow Airport and resort transfers. Price is date-specific and valid for travel on 1st September 2026. All pricing is subject to change and availability. Book via Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd. (UCHL), the in-house UK tour operator for Sandals Resorts, by 2nd April 2025 to enjoy the £50 saving per booking when quoting the promocode ‘SAVE’.

Dean stayed for seven nights in an Italian Bi-Level 1 Bedroom Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquillity Soaking Tub, which costs from £3,195 per adult. The price includes all-inclusive accommodation, butler service, 24-hour room service, return economy class flights with Virgin Atlantic from London Heathrow Airport, and resort transfers. Price is date specific and valid for travel on 1st September 2026. All pricing is subject to change and availability. Book via UCHL, by 2nd April 2025, to enjoy a £100 saving per booking when quoting the promocode ‘SAVE’.

To book, call 0800 597 0002, or to book and find out for more information about Sandals Resorts, visit www.sandals.co.uk

Flights from London Heathrow to Grenada with Virgin Atlantic depart three times a week, starting at £429 for an economy class return flight.

For more information on visiting Grenada, visit puregrenada.com

The Sandals main pool at twilight | The PC Agency

Holiday Extras

A pre-trip night's stay at Heathrow meant we were refreshed for our outbound flight. Holiday Extras is the market leader in UK airport parking, hotels, lounges, and transfers – and last year its customers saved an average of £196 per trip by booking their airport parking in advance.

Booking an Airport Hotel with Parking means you can enjoy more holiday with less hassle. Plus with Flextras, if you need to cancel or amend you can without charge. One night’s accommodation at the Radisson Blu Heathrow, with eight days’ parking at the hotel is available for £189.00, based on arrival on 10th May 2025.

For more information and to book, HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678.

No1 Lounges

We started our holiday in great style with a visit to Heathrow T3's No1 Lounges, a Swissport ALD Ltd company and an award-winning airport lounge provider.

A spokesperson said: "No1 Lounges is our flagship airport lounge brand, our most widely recognised and trusted. Offering a comfortable and welcoming environment for travellers, our lounges are located in major UK airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton, and Birmingham.

These lounges provide complimentary food and beverages, Wi-Fi, and relaxation areas. No1 Lounges cater to both leisure and business travellers, ensuring a pleasant and convenient pre-flight experience.

"Following an exciting redevelopment of the Heathrow Terminal 3 estate and with the addition of the new No1 Lounge at Jersey Airport opening in 2025, the company will operate 17 lounges across the UK and channel islands.

"At No1 Lounges, we believe that travel is a privilege to be experienced and enjoyed by all. Everything we do is thoughtful, purposeful, and designed to make the travel experience better and more enjoyable. Our team's genuine passion and authentic approach set us apart."

No1 Lounges also operates the Clubrooms, My Lounge, and Club Aspire airport lounge brands.

For more details and to book, visit no1lounges.com