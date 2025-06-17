Doncaster bus operator highlights clean air message in bid to ‘surprise and delight’ local people

Matt Cranwell

A major Doncaster bus operator is set to “surprise and delight” several lucky customers with acts of kindness to celebrate Clean Air Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 19 June, Operations Managers from Stagecoach East Midlands depots across the region will be picking a bus passenger at random and giving them a free month’s travel.

Thursday 19 June is Clean Air Day, which aims to highlight the fact that air pollution is associated with between 29,000 and 43,000 deaths a year in the UK. The World Health Organisation and UK government consider air pollution to be one of the largest environmental threats to health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across its range, Stagecoach East Midlands works hard to keep the air clean locally, using modern, technologically advanced buses and ensuring that they are maintained to the highest standards, to reduce pollution.

It is also investing many millions of pounds, together with partners, on a range of electric buses, which give zero tailpipe emissions. New electric vehicles will start to hit the region’s roads at the end of this year, with Hull scheduled to have 55 and Mansfield 65.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We spend a lot of time listening to our communities, and the message comes back loud and clear that local people are very concerned about the quality of our air locally.

“My team work very hard, doing everything to make our buses as clean for our local environment as they can possibly be. And our impact can be significant: one fully loaded double-decker bus can take up to 75 cars off the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Giving out a free monthly travel pass is our way of saying thank you to our customers for playing their part in traveling sustainably with us and helping to reduce emissions in their communities.”

For an easy way to ‘buy before you board’ and to find out more about your local routes and services, as well as to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.