Valiant Dons narrowly edged out at Bradford Bulls

Battling Doncaster RLFC pushed Super League hopefuls Bradford Bulls all the way in their Betfred Championship clash at Odsal Stadium in a rare Friday night outing, eventually losing 18-12.

Despite going into the game against the second-placed Bulls lacking both first-choice wingers and first choice centres, as well as lacking two regular forwards, the Dons looked to be on course for their first victory over the former World Club champions since 1973 when deservedly leading 12-6 at the start of the final quarter.

But two converted tries inside three minutes saw the virtually full-strength home side, who drew level on points with leaders York Knights after the game, complete the double over the Dons - arguably the better side for long periods in both.

Although their first defeat in five games cost the Dons the chance to climb a place into fifth, they can take great consolation from a performance, both in attack and defence, which defied their patched up back line.

With the likes of stand-off Watson Boas and full-back Craig Hall – who have both been in superb form in a run of eight wins in ten games – forced to play in a makeshift centre-wing partnership, it robbed the Dons of a lot of the attacking threat the pair normally provide with ball in hand.

The Dons were also handicapped on the bench with former Super League star, Andre Savelio, who has played just the odd game at Championship level this season, being recalled from his loan spell with Goole Vikings, and new signing Luis Johnson playing his first competitive game of the season.

Far more creative with the ball than Bradford, especially in the first half, as well as making just one error, the visitors took a deserved lead when Boas touched down from a high kick by returning scrum-half Connor Robinson on 16 minutes.

Robinson, who kicked superbly out of hand all game, added the extras and also booted over a penalty to make it 8-0.

Bradford came more into the game in the second quarter and had two tries disallowed – the second a 50-50 call after lively hooker Mitch Souter was judged to have fouled young dual-reg full-back Logan Moy when challenging for a high kick close to the line.

They weren’t to be denied, however, and classy scrum-half Joe Keyes shot between Savelio and Jacob Jones and then held off Moy for a try converted by Luke Hooley two minutes before the break to close the gap to just two points.

Veteran stand-off Ben Johnston, starting his first game since early season, covered well for Boas and gave the Dons a 12-8 lead on 52 minutes when he ducked under several tackles ten metres out to score.

Robinson’s conversion, which would have given the Dons a two-score lead and perhaps more hope late on after going behind, came back off the far post.

The Dons went close later through both Robinson and Boas but weren’t able to add to their tally despite remaining competitive with their forwards losing nothing in comparison with their highly-rated opponents.

Bulls drew level at 12-all on 65 minutes. Former NRL and Super League centre Waqa Blake used his strength to force his way over past several defenders and Hooley tagged on the touchline conversion.

Bulls had the momentum for one of the few times in the game at that stage, and carved out what proved to be the winning try on 68 minutes.

Keyes managed to get the ball away in the tackle in the Dons 20 in a move which saw the towering winger Jayden Okenbor touch down from close range from a basketball-style pass over Robinson’s head.

The result remained in the balance until the end, but Bulls always looked like holding on to their narrow lead. The two teams could meet again at Odsal in the play-offs next month and if they do, the Dons will not lack confidence on this showing.

Dons: Moy, Hall, Boas Sutcliffe, Horne, Johnston, Robinson, Matagi, Burns, Baldwinson, Smeaton, Jones, Pauli, Subs: Misky, Gardiner, Savelio, Johnson.