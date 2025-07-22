Dons looking forward to Eco-Power Stadium return after long absence

Edene Gebbie scores at Widnes.

Doncaster RLFC head coach Richard Horne is delighted to return to the Eco-Power Stadium for the first time in eight weeks on Sunday when his charges entertain Betfred Championship rivals Batley Bulldogs (3pm).

Sunday’s against-the-odds win at Widnes was their fourth out of their five successive fixtures on the road.

“I’d have settled for that at the start of the run because it’s always hard travelling week after week and the last three weeks, in particular, have been particularly tough what with the travel disruptions against Toulouse and London. But we’ve turned up in every game and could have won them all,” Horne said.

The Dons go into the game in eighth place but just one point off fifth-placed Barrow with a game in hand. “We seem to have been stuck on eighth place for weeks even though we’ve been winning games,” said Horne.

Dons' coach Richard Horne

With bottom club Hunslet due to visit the Eco-Power Stadium the following week, Horne is hopeful that the Dons can finally break into the play-off places in the next fortnight or so, but he has been in the game too long to take anything for granted.

Although the Dons posted a big win against the Bulldogs at the Fox’s Biscuit Stadium last month, which resulted head coach Mark Moxon deciding to step down, Horne says the West Yorkshire side are capable of causing an upset.

“John Kear, who I know very well, has come in as the new head coach so they’ll be a different side to the one we played back then,” he said. “He’ll have them motivated and pumped up on Sunday and ready to compete. They’ve got a big pack and if we turn over the ball in our 20 they will cause us problems.”

Horne, who will be checking on several players who picked up knocks at Widnes, is hoping that prop Brad Knowles will be fit to return to action after missing recent games due to a bursa on his knee.

One man he hopes will be facing the Bulldogs is veteran full-back Craig Hall, who scored the winning try at the DCBL Stadium in what was his 400th career game.

“Craig’s been solid for us in the last six games or so,” said Horne. “He’s been quiet in one or two games but I don’t think he’s had a bad game all season.

“He’s been a threat when he’s got his hands on the ball and he’s been creative and helped set some tries up which is what you are looking for from your spine players and hopefully that will continue during the run-in.”