Doncaster-based Samoa team name eight NRL Grand Final stars in World Cup squad

Matt Parish’s side will arrive in the city on October 4 armed with six players who represent the Penrith Panthers at club level and a further two from the Parramatta Eels.

The two Sydney-based sides go head-to-head in the championship-deciding clash weekend.

Jarome Luai poses for photographs with supporters after a Penrith Panthers NRL training session (photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known as the NRL, the National Rugby League is rugby league’s premier club-level competition and contested by teams from Australia and New Zealand – the two favourites to win the World Cup in England this autumn.

Panthers are the reigning NRL champions and finished the regular season top of the league.

Those Penrith players to be representing Samoa, who will train at Cantley Park alongside Doncaster Rovers, include Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago, Spencer Leniu and Taylan May.

The 24-man Samoa squad also includes Eels forwards Junior Paulo and Oregon Kaufusi, while Huddersfield hooker Danny Levi and Catalans Dragons utility back Tyrone May represent the Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samoa meet England in the opening match of the World Cup at Newcastle United's St James Park on October 15 before taking on Greece at the Eco-Power Stadium on October 23 and France in Warrington on October 30.

The Eco-Power Stadium will also host France v Greece on 17 October and Papua New Guinea v Wales on 31 October.