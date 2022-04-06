WATCH: Hill House School rugby team win national final at Saracens' StoneX Stadium

Their under-15s side beat Poole Grammar School 19-17 at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium to become Natwest Bowl champions.

Dax Millington scored a hat trick of tries and Harry Oldham kicked two conversions for Hill House in an entertaining final that went right to the wire.

Hill House went into the Bowl after losing in the first round of the Natwest Vase to Birkdale School from Sheffield. They beat schools from Bradford, Northwich and Tewkesbury en route to the final.

Chris Rose, director of rugby at Hill House, said: "This team has been on a tremendous journey in which we have been challenged in such a variety of ways and each time they have risen to what has confronted them.

"Their development and progression as people and players has been tremendous and is something that they can all be proud of.

“The game against Poole was the toughest of all. We played against a quality opponent who tested us and thwarted much of our usual offensive shape and this was credit to them.

"The resilience and toughness of our players in responding and adapting to the changing situations of the game was ultimately the difference.

Hill House School celebrate winning the Natwest Bowl.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in a day that will last in all of our memories forever."

Hill House went into a 7-0 lead just before half time when Millington finished clinically following a barnstorming run by James Godfrey.

Poole levelled at the start of the second half but from the restart Theo Curtis and Henry Westmoreland-Smith combined to send Millington in down the right for his second score.

Hill House were reduced to 14 men and Poole took advantage to level again at 12-12 before Millington carved his way through to complete a memorable hat trick and help his side into a 19-12 lead.

Hill House School's players celebrate at the final whistle.

The Doncaster side were then reduced to 13 men due to injury and, with the last throw of the dice, Poole scored near the touchline in the dying moments.

But they missed the conversion to level the game from out wide and moments later Hill House were able to celebrate a famous win.

Action from the Natwest Bowl final.