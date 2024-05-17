Triathletes take on Tadcaster event as part of club championships
This meant that there were ten members taking on this popular event.
In its 13th year the friendly an accessible course offers a great opportunity for experienced and newbie triathletes.
A 400meter pool swim is followed by a short but lumpy 13km bike route despite a long run to get to the bike transition area.
Finishing with a longer than usually sprint distance run of 6km along the river Wharfe the flat route offers the chance for good times.
First home for the club was Harry Renshaw in a time of 57 mins with Helen Humphries first female back with a time of 1 hour and 15 mins.
Andy Bishop returned a personal best in the swim category and Andy Jones completing his first swim since his showing at the derby triathlon last September.
As the season gets into full swing the club offers training sessions for all three triathlon disciplines and anyone interested should visit facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub or the clubs website at www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk