Triathletes take on Tadcaster event as part of club championships

The Tadcaster sprint triathlon makes up part of the Bassetlaw triathlon clubs summer championships.

This meant that there were ten members taking on this popular event.

In its 13th year the friendly an accessible course offers a great opportunity for experienced and newbie triathletes.

A 400meter pool swim is followed by a short but lumpy 13km bike route despite a long run to get to the bike transition area.

Bassetlaw triathletes at the Tadcaster sprint event

Finishing with a longer than usually sprint distance run of 6km along the river Wharfe the flat route offers the chance for good times.

First home for the club was Harry Renshaw in a time of 57 mins with Helen Humphries first female back with a time of 1 hour and 15 mins.

Andy Bishop returned a personal best in the swim category and Andy Jones completing his first swim since his showing at the derby triathlon last September.

