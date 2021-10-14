Terri Harper to defend world title against American Alycia Baumgardner

Terri Harper will return to the ring for the first time in 12 months. She was last in action against Katharina Thanderz in November 2020. Picture: Getty Images.

Harper will return to the ring for the first time in 12 months as she looks to retain her WBC and IBO super featherweight belts against the USA’s Alycia Baumgardner.

In her last outing, the 24-year-old stopped Norway’s Katharina Thanderz in nine rounds to retain her world champion status.

The Denaby-born champion was set to defend her world titles in a unification fight with South Korea’s undefeated WBA world champion Hyun-Mi Choi in May before sustaining a hand injury that has kept her sidelined for a number of months.

Harper said: “I am very excited to be back out on November 13 and continuing the journey.

“It has been a tough year out with the injury, but we have been constantly working in the gym and I feel so much more focused mentally.

"I couldn’t think of a better return than at Sheffield Arena back in front of the home crowd where I last boxed before lockdown.”

The bill will be topped by Kid Galahad’s IBF featherweight world title defence against former world champion Kiko Martinez.